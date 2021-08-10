AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Raised to $115.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.18. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $110.25.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $712,668.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,836.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,791. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

