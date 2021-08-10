Amon Market Capitalization Achieves $2.83 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. One Amon coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Amon has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. Amon has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $15,925.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00054417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.54 or 0.00852428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00107732 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00041666 BTC.

About Amon

Amon is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars.

