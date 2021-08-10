Amphenol (APH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Amphenol (NYSE: APH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/3/2021 – Amphenol had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2021 – Amphenol had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

7/29/2021 – Amphenol had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $76.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Amphenol had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:APH traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,267. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.49.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,400 shares of company stock valued at $18,883,216. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

