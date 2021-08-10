Ampleforth Governance Token Price Tops $17.61 (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.61 or 0.00038578 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $139.01 million and $16.88 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00046040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.07 or 0.00164458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00149770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,522.53 or 0.99725544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.42 or 0.00826799 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 7,893,658 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

