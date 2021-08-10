Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Purchases $48,750.00 in Stock

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Robert M. Averick bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.10 million, a PE ratio of -127.25 and a beta of 1.52. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 938,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 38,743 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,040,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 96,800 shares in the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

