Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Robert M. Averick Buys 2,500 Shares

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Robert M. Averick acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ASYS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.18. 43,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,284. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of $145.10 million, a P/E ratio of -127.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASYS. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the first quarter valued at about $3,040,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,680,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,252,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,169,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 265.9% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 96,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

