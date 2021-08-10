Analysts Anticipate Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $582.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will post sales of $582.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $582.60 million to $582.96 million. Entegris reported sales of $480.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

In other news, Director James P. Lederer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $5,073,856. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth about $270,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 109.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 4.7% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENTG stock opened at $121.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 1.23. Entegris has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

