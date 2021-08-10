Analysts Expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $306.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will post $306.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $263.40 million and the highest is $332.97 million. Azul reported sales of $74.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 309.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Azul.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Azul by 845.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Azul in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Azul in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Azul by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Azul by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZUL opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34. Azul has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $29.45.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

