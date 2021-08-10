Analysts Expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to Post $1.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.16. Intel also reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Intel by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Intel by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 41,784 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 17.7% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,788 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $53.82. The company had a trading volume of 506,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,972,732. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $218.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

