Analysts Expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $706.81 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will report sales of $706.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $731.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $619.40 million. Maxim Integrated Products reported sales of $619.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The business had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $7,191,452 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 53.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.1% in the second quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 157,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 66.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MXIM stock opened at $100.47 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $105.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

