Analysts Expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $706.81 Million

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will report sales of $706.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $731.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $619.40 million. Maxim Integrated Products reported sales of $619.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The business had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $7,191,452 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 53.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.1% in the second quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 157,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 66.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MXIM stock opened at $100.47 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $105.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.