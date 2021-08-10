Analysts Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.46 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will report $13.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.81 billion and the lowest is $13.14 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $11.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $57.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.93 billion to $57.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $57.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.81 billion to $57.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on MS. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

MS stock opened at $100.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.30. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $183.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 36.7% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 47,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after buying an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

