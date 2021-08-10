Analysts Expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.59. Sally Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBH shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE SBH traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.40. 750,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,752. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.63. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the first quarter worth $34,738,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 16.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 532,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,728,000 after buying an additional 22,905 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 27.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 180,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 38,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,484,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

