Analysts Expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to post sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Timken’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. The Timken posted sales of $894.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Timken will report full-year sales of $4.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Timken.

Get The Timken alerts:

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $3,348,009.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,614,516.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,215,866. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Timken by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Timken in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,122,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,086,000 after buying an additional 890,914 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken stock opened at $75.08 on Tuesday. The Timken has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Timken (TKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.