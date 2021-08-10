Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 10th (AAV, ADZN, AOT, BLDP, CCL.B, CHE.UN, EQX, ERE.UN, ESI, EXFO)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 10th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$7.25.

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) was given a C$2.25 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT)

was given a C$1.85 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was given a $25.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$81.00 to C$82.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) was given a C$11.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) was given a C$5.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.65. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from $6.00 to $6.25. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a tender rating on the stock.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $6.00 to $6.25. TD Securities currently has a tender rating on the stock.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.00 to C$67.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was given a $30.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $29.00 to $27.00. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) was given a C$14.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$57.00 to C$60.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €145.00 ($170.59) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$35.00.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$20.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.75 to C$18.50.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) was given a C$53.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) was given a C$2.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from C$75.00 to C$81.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$48.00.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$71.00 to C$72.00.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$6.25.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was given a $26.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$22.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a tender rating on the stock.

