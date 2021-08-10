Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 10th (AXSM, BLUE, BRBR, CCDBF, CSTL, ETN, FLGT, FULC, GDIFF, IFSPF)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 10th:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target cut by Truist Securities from $200.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $21.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $41.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$81.00 to C$82.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target raised by Argus from $165.00 to $185.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $55.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$75.00 to C$80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) had its target price trimmed by Maxim Group from $42.00 to $37.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price increased by Argus from $125.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $40.00 to $27.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $9.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $62.00 to $92.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $72.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

