Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cenovus Energy (CVE)

7/30/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$14.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$14.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$13.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Cenovus Energy was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$13.00.

7/19/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$20.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$15.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.50 to C$20.00.

7/16/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$12.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

7/14/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$16.50 to C$19.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$19.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.50 to C$19.50.

6/15/2021 – Cenovus Energy was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$16.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$12.00.

TSE:CVE traded up C$0.34 on Tuesday, reaching C$10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,443,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,459,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.18. The company has a market cap of C$20.78 billion and a PE ratio of 234.09. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.15 and a 12-month high of C$12.86.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.2223969 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 78,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66. Also, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,929.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$427,724.14.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

