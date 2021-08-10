Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) in the last few weeks:

8/9/2021 – LyondellBasell Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2021 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $108.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/27/2021 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $108.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/16/2021 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $117.00.

7/2/2021 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for LyondellBasell for the second quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. The company is expanding its key projects to leverage on U.S. natural gas liquids. The high-density polyethylene (HDPE) project is expected to boost capacity and contribute to its margins. LyondellBasell is also expected to benefit from the construction of propylene oxide and tertiary butyl alcohol (PO/TBA) plant. The A. Schulman buyout will generate significant cost synergies. The buyout has expanded LyondellBasell's compounding business and created a platform for future growth with reach into additional high-growth markets. The polyethylene joint venture with Sasol will also allow the company to expand core businesses. The company is also committed toward boosting shareholders’ returns, leveraging healthy cash flows. “

6/17/2021 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $99.64 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $64.21 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.08. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,786,000 after purchasing an additional 77,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,278,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,952,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,382,000 after buying an additional 275,002 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.