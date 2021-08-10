Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Orbia Advance (MXCHY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS: MXCHY):

8/10/2021 – Orbia Advance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. engages in the production and sale of chemicals and petrochemical products. Its activities are structured in three production chains: Chlorine-Vinyl Chain, involved in the manufacture of plasticizers and phthalic anhydride; Fluorine Chain, focused on the extraction of fluorspar and its transformation into acid grade, metallurgical grade and hydrofluoric acid; and Integral Solutions, specialized in the production of PVC pipe systems, connections and plastic accessories, as well as geo-systems, such as geo-textiles and geo-drains. The Company serves construction and civil infrastructure, water supply and basic sanitation, power generation, transportation, communication, health care, and other industries. Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Tlalnepantla, Mexico. “

8/3/2021 – Orbia Advance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2021 – Orbia Advance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/22/2021 – Orbia Advance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Orbia Advance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/14/2021 – Orbia Advance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Orbia Advance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/3/2021 – Orbia Advance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:MXCHY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.46. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.50. Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

