Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RKT)

7/28/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Agricole from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 7,200 ($94.07). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to GBX 7,870 ($102.82). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,000 ($104.52). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:RKT traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,645 ($73.75). 913,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The company has a market capitalization of £40.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,281.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 73 ($0.95) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.77%.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Pamela Kirby bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,692 ($74.37) per share, for a total transaction of £56,920 ($74,366.34). Also, insider Elane Stock bought 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, for a total transaction of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

