Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Barrick Gold (ABX)

Barrick Gold (TSE: ABX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/10/2021 – Barrick Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Barrick Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Barrick Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a C$56.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Barrick Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from C$28.28 to C$30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$38.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$38.00.

7/13/2021 – Barrick Gold had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$34.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

ABX stock traded down C$0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$24.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,172,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,507. The stock has a market cap of C$44.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27. Barrick Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$23.63 and a 1-year high of C$41.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Get Barrick Gold Co alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total transaction of C$1,138,497.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,787,536.78.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.