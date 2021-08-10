Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Barrick Gold (ABX)

Barrick Gold (TSE: ABX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/10/2021 – Barrick Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2021 – Barrick Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/3/2021 – Barrick Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a C$56.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/3/2021 – Barrick Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from C$28.28 to C$30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2021 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$38.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2021 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$38.00.
- 7/13/2021 – Barrick Gold had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$34.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
ABX stock traded down C$0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$24.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,172,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,507. The stock has a market cap of C$44.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27. Barrick Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$23.63 and a 1-year high of C$41.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.77.
In other news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total transaction of C$1,138,497.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,787,536.78.
Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.