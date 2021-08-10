Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CGI (GIB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CGI (NYSE: GIB):

7/29/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$120.00 to C$129.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$124.00 to C$130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$120.00 to C$125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – CGI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

7/23/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$121.00 to C$128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$120.00 to C$135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – CGI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

7/19/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$114.00 to C$124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – CGI was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – CGI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

GIB stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,031. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.66. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $92.59.

Get CGI Inc alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CGI by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.