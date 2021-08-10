Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 10th (BCKIF, BYPLF, CKNHF, COIHY, CPRX, DWNI, ESLOY, GVDNY, HLIO, HRGLY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 10th:
Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $5.50 to $6.50. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its price target cut by Truist Securities from $30.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
TD Securities began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
