Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 10th (BCKIF, BYPLF, CKNHF, COIHY, CPRX, DWNI, ESLOY, GVDNY, HLIO, HRGLY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 10th:

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF)

had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $5.50 to $6.50. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its price target cut by Truist Securities from $30.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

