Analysts’ Upgrades for August, 10th (CDEV, CUBE, DIN, FISV, NTDOY, OCSL, OCUL, PRA, PSA, SOHU)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, August 10th:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $93.00 price target on the stock.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. BNP Paribas currently has $116.00 price target on the stock.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NINTENDO LTD is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment. Nintendo has created such industry icons as Mario and Donkey Kong and launched franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Nintendo manufactures and markets hardware and software for its popular home video game systems, including Nintendo 64 and Game Boy – the world’s best-selling video game system. “

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a neutral rating to a buy rating. HC Wainwright currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $350.00 price target on the stock.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. B. Riley currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $15.50 target price on the stock.

