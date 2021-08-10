Analysts’ Upgrades for August, 10th (CKNHF, COMP, EVBG, KELYA, KUASF, MALRF, MODN, NHYDY, PILBF, PRI)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, August 10th:

Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a buy rating. The firm currently has $175.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $166.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “PayPoint Plc provides cash, card and contactless payments to utility companies, retailers, transport firms, mobile phone providers and government. The services provided by the company include PayPoint One, ATM’s, CollectPlus, SIMs and Western Union. PayPoint Plc is headquartered in Hertz, United Kingdom. “

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

