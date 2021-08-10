Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AbbVie (ABBV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV):

8/5/2021 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $144.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $112.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $128.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – AbbVie is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – AbbVie is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – AbbVie is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ABBV traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,114,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,779,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $119.15.

Get AbbVie Inc alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $317,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 51,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 44,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 67,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.