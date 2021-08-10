Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS: RBGLY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/2/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/29/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/28/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/28/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/28/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/28/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/28/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/9/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/6/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

7/1/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 8,200.00 to 8,000.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.72. 656,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,364. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.05%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

