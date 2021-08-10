Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Switch (SWCH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Switch (NYSE: SWCH):

8/7/2021 – Switch was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

8/6/2021 – Switch was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

8/6/2021 – Switch had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Switch was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Switch had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Switch was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Switch had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Switch was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $24.62. 62,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,843. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.59 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 244,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $5,232,240.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,855 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,975.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 271,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $5,219,414.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 687,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,213,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,532,787 shares of company stock worth $31,162,988. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Switch by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

