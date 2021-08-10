Analyzing Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) & ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT)

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) and ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magal Security Systems and ALR Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magal Security Systems $81.27 million 1.28 $360,000.00 N/A N/A ALR Technologies N/A N/A -$5.92 million N/A N/A

Magal Security Systems has higher revenue and earnings than ALR Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Magal Security Systems and ALR Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magal Security Systems -2.66% -0.83% -0.56% ALR Technologies N/A N/A -5,672.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Magal Security Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Magal Security Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.5% of ALR Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Magal Security Systems and ALR Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magal Security Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A ALR Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Magal Security Systems has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALR Technologies has a beta of 3.51, indicating that its stock price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ALR Technologies beats Magal Security Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magal Security Systems

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company operates through two segments, Products and Projects. It offers perimeter security products that enable customers to monitor, limit, and control access by unauthorized personnel to specific regions or areas. The company's perimeter security systems include fence mounted detection systems; detection grids, gates, and fences to protect water passages, VIP residences, and other outdoor applications; buried sensors; hybrid perimeter intrusion detection and intelligent lighting systems; electrical field disturbance sensors; and microwave sensors. It also provides integrated intelligent video management solutions for security surveillance and business intelligence applications; video management products for monitoring, securing, and the active management of network video systems and analytics, as well as wired, wireless, and fiber optic communication network solutions; and turnkey solutions. In addition, the company offers life safety/duress alarm to protect personnel in prisons. Further, it provides closed circuit television and intelligent video analytics solutions; Fortis X, a new generation command and control system; StarNet 2, a security management system; and Network Manager, a middleware package. The company's products are used to protect borders and sensitive facilities, including military bases, power plants, air and sea ports, postal facilities, prisons, banks, retail operations, hospitals, municipal security, sporting events, and industrial locations from terrorism, theft, and security threats. It sells its products through system integrators and distribution channels. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Yehud, Israel.

About ALR Technologies

ALR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of remote monitoring and care facilitation for patients with diabetes. The firm has created ALRT Diabetes Management Solution to address the five causes for not controlling diabetes with: Active patient monitoring, Direct meter uploads, Machine intelligent data processing, Predictive A1C; and Insulin dosage adjustment. The company was founded by Sidney S. Chan on March 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

