Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Anaplan by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,997 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Anaplan by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 45,642 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Anaplan by 541.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 32,489 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,591,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLAN shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,265,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,598 shares in the company, valued at $70,268,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,980 shares of company stock worth $6,470,264 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLAN stock opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.47 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.11.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

