Anchor Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12,747.00 (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.18 million and approximately $12,747.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anchor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00054101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.12 or 0.00851184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00107620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00041532 BTC.

Anchor Coin Profile

Anchor (CRYPTO:ANCT) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.