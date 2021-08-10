Anglo American (AAL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Anglo American (LON: AAL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/3/2021 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,450 ($45.07) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/5/2021 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,450 ($45.07). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Anglo American stock traded up GBX 39.50 ($0.52) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,352.50 ($43.80). 2,593,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,254. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,035.59. Anglo American plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. This represents a dividend yield of 5.66%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 226 shares of company stock valued at $644,833.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

