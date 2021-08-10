ankrETH (aEth) Hits One Day Volume of $4,096.00

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. ankrETH has a total market capitalization of $89.00 million and approximately $4,096.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ankrETH has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ankrETH coin can now be bought for about $3,034.55 or 0.06684727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00054348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.23 or 0.00848612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00107658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00041450 BTC.

About ankrETH

ankrETH (CRYPTO:aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ankrETH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ankrETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ankrETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

