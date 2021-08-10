Antiample Price Up 25.3% This Week (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, Antiample has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. One Antiample coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Antiample has a market cap of $1.47 million and $245.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00054482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.48 or 0.00863170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00109134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00154007 BTC.

About Antiample

XAMP is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

