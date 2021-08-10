APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,945,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,636 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.51% of APA worth $42,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,784,000 after buying an additional 48,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in APA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,861,000 after buying an additional 76,493 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,859,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,386,000 after buying an additional 312,109 shares during the period. Finally, Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,940,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

NASDAQ:APA traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,004,742. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. APA’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised APA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lowered their price target on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.