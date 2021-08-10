Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,706,000 after acquiring an additional 388,228 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,101,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,409,000 after acquiring an additional 286,673 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 10.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,695,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,798,000 after acquiring an additional 436,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 34.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,397,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,279,000 after acquiring an additional 864,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

AIRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.35. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $53.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.42%.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $70,417.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,759 shares of company stock worth $525,916 in the last three months.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

