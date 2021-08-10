ApeSwap Finance Trading Up 36.9% Over Last Week (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $138.52 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for about $2.97 or 0.00006466 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00045923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.11 or 0.00161577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00148494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,816.88 or 0.99885364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002879 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.24 or 0.00824593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 46,989,102 coins and its circulating supply is 46,705,615 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.