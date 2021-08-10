apM Coin Price Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $11.35 million and $153,133.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One apM Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00053702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $388.37 or 0.00851697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00107413 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00041341 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.