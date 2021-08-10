AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Gap Down to $136.90

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $136.90, but opened at $132.00. AppFolio shares last traded at $130.38, with a volume of 671 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APPF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. AppFolio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.09.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AppFolio by 213.3% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter worth $76,000. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

