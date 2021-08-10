AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Gap Down to $136.90

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $136.90, but opened at $132.00. AppFolio shares last traded at $130.38, with a volume of 671 shares traded.
A number of research firms have weighed in on APPF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. AppFolio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.09.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AppFolio by 213.3% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter worth $76,000. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)
AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.
