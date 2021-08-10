Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s Largest Position

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.1% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $146.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

