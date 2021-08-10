Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 38,725 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.3% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 252,217 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,544,000 after acquiring an additional 88,322 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its position in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 66,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

AAPL opened at $146.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.