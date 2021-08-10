Apple’s (AAPL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

Shares of AAPL opened at $146.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $2,984,000. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $5,209,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

