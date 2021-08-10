AppLovin Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 7,947 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 679% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,020 put options.

APP traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,728. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.44. AppLovin has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $90.03.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $603.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

APP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas bought 16,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.23 per share, with a total value of $999,980.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,882,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,582,380.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $876,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

