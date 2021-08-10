Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.03% from the stock’s previous close.

APTV has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

Aptiv stock opened at $165.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.17.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 237.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

