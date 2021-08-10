Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,977 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of Aptiv worth $67,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 122.0% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 263,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,401,000 after buying an additional 145,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 13.1% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.37. 30,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,617. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

