APYSwap (APYS) One Day Volume Hits $1.34 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and $1.34 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00045525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.00 or 0.00155279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00147769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,561.57 or 0.99644669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.37 or 0.00816573 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,992,465 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.