Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE ARMK traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,313,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,377. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.09. Aramark has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $43.12.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.36.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

