Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE ARMK traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,313,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,377. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.09. Aramark has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $43.12.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.36.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

