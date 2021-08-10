Arcblock Price Tops $0.21 (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. Arcblock has a market cap of $20.58 million and approximately $58.52 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000457 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 109.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Arcblock

Arcblock is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

