ArcelorMittal (MT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/3/2021 – ArcelorMittal had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/2/2021 – ArcelorMittal had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/30/2021 – ArcelorMittal had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/30/2021 – ArcelorMittal had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – ArcelorMittal had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – ArcelorMittal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/14/2021 – ArcelorMittal is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.89 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – ArcelorMittal had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/8/2021 – ArcelorMittal had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/29/2021 – ArcelorMittal had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – ArcelorMittal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/22/2021 – ArcelorMittal had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of NYSE:MT traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $35.95. 310,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,982,222. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.01. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. Equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.