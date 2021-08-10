Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

ARCT stock traded up $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $50.58. 6,558,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,155. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,452,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,135 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,495,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,072,000 after acquiring an additional 577,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,301,000 after acquiring an additional 619,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 504.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,694,000 after acquiring an additional 718,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

