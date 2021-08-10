Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Lowered to Underperform at Robert W. Baird

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential downside of 35.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARCT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.80. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.38.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

